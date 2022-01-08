Jake Paul has unsurprisingly had something to say after it was announced that the price of UFC pay-per-views will increase by $5 in 2022.

Earlier this week it was revealed that fans will now have to fork out $74.99 for each numbered UFC event. ‘The Problem Child’ used this news as another opportunity to take shots at the UFC President Dana White who he has been publically feuding with since the turn of the new year.

“Best year we ever had,” White. “Sponsorship is through the roof. Social media, our numbers on PPV, our numbers on television, arena records. This business is on fire.” Also Dana White: We are again raising PPV prices and saying FU to fans and fighters,” Paul wrote on social media.

Jake Paul Wants Improved UFC Fighter Pay & Benefits

The YouTuber turned professional boxer has been campaigning for UFC fighters to get better pay and health care in recent times. Paul even offered to retire from boxing and sign with MMA’s premier promotion if they changed the way they did business.

“Happy new year @danawhite,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to:

“1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now)

“2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021)

“3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage

“You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge”

The five-day deadline has passed and White, for the most part, ignored Paul’s challenge. The UFC boss posted a video response that called for Paul to undergo drug tests and took shots at his “warlock” manager but didn’t really address anything to do with fighter pay.

Do you think Jake Paul has a point about the UFC’s mistreatment of fighters and fans?

