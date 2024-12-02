Jake Paul Over Floyd Mayweather? Ex-Champ Says YouTube Star Revived Boxing While Floyd Made it a Circus

Is Jake Paul responsible for boxing’s recent revival?

Probably not, but he’s certainly doing a better job of it than undefeated icon Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. At least, that’s what former WBA light middleweight world champion Austin Trout thinks.

During a recent appearance on Inside Fighting’s FIGHT SZN, the reigning BKFC welterweight titleholder suggested that despite all the vitriol being spewed at him, ‘The Problem Child’ is actually doing something positive for the sport of boxing while Mayweather is running around the world making a mockery out of it.

“For instance, what is killing boxing is still killing boxing: Floyd Mayweather. The circus that he’s putting on doesn’t have an ounce of real boxing in it,” Trout said. Whereas, as I said before, Jake Paul gave us two Fight of the Year candidates, some record-breaking purses, and record-breaking views for some real boxing. His fights specifically maybe were not “real boxing,” but they were coupled with some real shots and real fights. We got to see some great up-and-comers, some well-established unified champions, and everything in between. A Floyd Mayweather fight, where it’s him versus Gotti, you know, it’s just a circus up and down. There’s no real boxing. The only person that makes any money is Floyd Mayweather. You know, that’s not what’s helping boxing out at all, right? That’s what’s draining the game and giving it a bad name.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson > Mayweather vs. JG3

To be fair, Jake Paul’s fights have become legitimate events — the most recent being his eight-round clash with Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Though the fight itself didn’t exactly set the world on fire, more than 70,000 people paid for a ticket to the event and over 100 million people streamed the card, making it one of the most watched events in combat sports history.

Meanwhile, Mayweather is months removed from his rematch against John Gotti III after their first fight ended in an abrupt disqualification followed by a massive brawl between the two corners.

Their sequel scrap in Mexico City went off without a hitch, but failed to generate any of the excitement they got from their first fight — even if it was for all the wrong reasons.