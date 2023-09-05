Jake Paul suggested that any individual who does not identify as either male or female is suffering from a mental illness.

That’s the latest hot take from the social media star turned pro boxer weeks removed from his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz. Jake Paul has carved out a career for himself in the squared circle by facing some of MMA’s biggest past-their-prime competitors. That includes former world champions Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Most recently, ‘The Problem Child’ stepped into the ring in The Lone Star State for a scrap with tenured UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz. The pair delivered a highly entertaining 10-round clash that ultimately saw Jake Paul secure his seventh career win as a pugilist.

Recently, Jake Paul stepped in the ring with livestreamer and fellow YouTube star Adin Ross and was asked a question that has been the subject of much debate in recent years. Paul was asked how many genders he believes there are. Instead of taking the high road, Paul opted to suggest that gender-nonconforming individuals are suffering from a mental illness by not identifying themselves as either male or female.

“There’s three genders; male, female, and mentally ill,” Paul said with a laugh.

Adin Ross & Sneako ask Jake Paul how many genders there are. 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/aIoJaHnWF5 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 5, 2023

Ironically, ‘The Problem Child’ shared a positive message regarding equal rights on International Women’s Day earlier this year.

“Equal rights and equal actions,” Paul tweeted, “We must work towards getting rid of inequality and oppression. I stand with all efforts to make society treat everyone as equal.”

Perhaps those rights only apply to individuals who fall within Paul’s personal beliefs toward gender.

Jake Paul Echoed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Opinion on Gender

Last month, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov made headlines when he also suggested that there are only two genders; male and female. He proceeded to tell a story regarding his confusion over non-gender-specific bathrooms before confirming his stance on the subject matter.

No matter which side of the fence you fall on, the debate over gender is likely not going anyway anytime soon.