UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there are only two genders.

In recent years, the LGBTQ community has expanded the number of genders that one can identify as, leaving the door open for individuals from all walks of life to become the person they feel like rather than the one their parents assigned to them at birth. Of course, that’s a fairly strange concept for much of the world outside of America to comprehend. Especially those who grew up in or embrace religions largely known for marginalizing individuals who do not adhere to gender norms or engage in less “traditional” relationships.

During a recent Q&A on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about his thoughts on the LGBTQ community, specifically the growing number of genders that seems to be a continuous source for debate.

Unsurprisingly, Nurmagomedov suggested that there are only two genders; man and woman.

“I only see woman and man. There is no between. This is like… It’s crazy,” Nurmagomedov answered. “It’s like, the first time in my life a couple of weeks ago, I was in California. I was in a coffee shop and I was like, ‘I really want to go to the bathroom. Can I go to the bathroom?’ They told me I could and I’m like, two bathrooms. All gender, all gender. It’s like, ‘What is this? Where do I have to go?’

“I stopped there for five seconds like, ‘Where is woman? Where is man?’ I knocked on the door. ‘Anybody inside?'”

Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes His Stance on the Subject Clear

Nurmagomedov’s confusion over the gender-neutral bathrooms earned a laugh from the live crowd, but he made it abundantly clear where he stands on the issue of gender in America.

“I don’t know, brother,” Nurmagomedov continued. “I grew up in a very traditional place with a very traditional family. I am very happy with this. I am from big mountains and we have only two genders.”

As a Muslim, Nurmagomedov’s confusion and downright disdain for non-normative gender roles and relationships is understandable. It’s how he was raised. It’s how he grew up and in many Muslim nations, gay sex is still criminalized, including Qatar where the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held, much to the chagrin of football fans around the world.

In Nurmagomedov’s native Russian, LGBTQ community members are not dubbed as criminals per se, but laws prohibiting LGBTQ propaganda have largely taken away the communities voice for fear of being heavily fined, prosecuted, or worse. Some lawmakers in the country have even sought to pass legislation disallowing same-sex partners from having children and stripping them of the legal custody of children they may already be caring for at the first sign of “homosexual behavior.”

No matter which side of the fence you fall on, Nurmagomedov’s take is far from shocking as the fighter has made similar comments in the past.