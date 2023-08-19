Nate Diaz snapped back at Eddie Hearn after the British boxing promoter had some harsh words about the former UFC star’s pro boxing debut earlier this month.

On August 5, Diaz stepped inside the squared circle for the first time to take on social media sensation Jake Paul. Emanating from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Diaz and Paul delivered an entertaining 10-round affair that ultimately saw ‘The Problem Child’ walk away with his seventh career victory via a decisive unanimous decision.

While a majority of fight fans were enthused by Paul’s performance and the mid-fight antics of Nate Diaz, not everyone was appreciative of the pair’s efforts. Specifically Eddie Hearn, who slammed the fight during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“It was awful, I’m watching that thinking ‘This is so bad’,” Hearn said. “The reason that Nate didn’t get stopped is because Jake doesn’t know how to break a fighter down, cut off the ring, beat him up, and stop him. But I give my props to Nate, super tough. But you’re talking about low, low level in terms of standard” (h/t MMA News).

Nate Diaz Issues a Warning to Eddie Hearn

Getting wind of Hearn’s comments, Nate Diaz snapped back on social media, suggesting that the boxing personality keep the Diaz name out of his mouth.

“Eddie Hearn I’ll beat all ur fighters a**es,” Diaz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Lightweight middleweight Heavyweights any weight all of them will get f*cked up. And unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause u might get it also. And fighters check your promoter so he doesn’t get u guys punked.”

Eddie Hearn I’ll beat all ur fighters asses

Lightweight middleweight Heavyweights any weight all of them will get fucked up

And unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause u might get it also



And fighters check your promoter so he doesn’t get uguys punked… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 18, 2023

Much to Eddie Hearn’s chagrin, Nate Diaz could potentially choose to strap on the 10-ounce gloves once more before making a return to the UFC. Considering the recent reports that his pay-per-view scrap with Jake Paul drew over 500,000 buys in the United States, nobody could blame both fighters for jumping into a rematch and cashing in on what they built in the Lone Star State.