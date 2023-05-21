According to Jake Paul himself, Stocktons own Nate Diaz has turned down an MMA fight against him. This comes as surprising news, but as of yet there has been no actual proof provided by Paul that Diaz in fact got an offer for an MMA fight and turned it down.

The Youtube sensation is set to face down the famed MMA fighter Nate Diaz in a boxing match in August. Paul has been active in the boxing world since making his debut in 2018. Once a full-time Youtuber, the man has now launched a career in the combat sports world as well.

Have offered that to Nate in writing. He has refused it. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 18, 2023

According to Paul, he was open to fighting Diaz in the cage but for some reason, the long-time MMA veteran declined the offer. Whether the money wasn’t up to par, or whatever reason, Paul did not disclose the reason why. Nor has Nate Diaz brought this up to confirm or deny it.

Over the years, Paul has faced many big names in the sport. He finished Ben Askren before going to a split decision against Tyron Woodley. In the rematch with Woodley, Jake Paul knocked him out viciously. Next, a battle with the legend Anderson Silva resulted in a decision victory for Paul. However, the Youtuber’s unbeaten streak would end when he faced Tommy Fury in February of this year.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz set to clash in August

As for Nate Diaz, one can assume he’s been training hard for his upcoming boxing fight. The thing about both of the Diaz brothers is that while they don’t look the most physically menacing, and come off as very lackadaisical, the two men have been known to always stay in shape. In fact, it’s been said the two have marathon-level endurance, and this has been backed up by their performances in the cage.

One can imagine that if Nate Diaz can simply wear on Jake Paul and tire him out, he could easily overwhelm the man with his excellent offensive output. However, ‘The Problem Child’ is known to be a powerful striker and with the scar tissue covering Diaz’s face, this fight could be in danger of getting stopped due to a cut.

However, the same can be said for every Nate Diaz fight, so whether that’s just a paranoid observation or a valid concern remains to be seen. Regardless, while the press conference for the fight was very lackluster, fans are looking forward to this match and hoping for a very memorable fight.

Who do you think wins between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz?