Jake Paul offers optimistic resolution to the current Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones situation.

Yesterday, it was revealed that that Ngannou had signed a monumental deal with the PFL after leaving the UFC earlier this year. While many took the opportunity to congratulate ‘The Predator’ for the achievement once proposed foe, Jones, certainly did not.

The two had been tipped to face one another, the fight ultimately fell through but that hasn’t stopped them from going back and forth.

Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023 ‘Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol’- Jones Tweeted following the news.

Then cross the street — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 16, 2023 ‘Then cross the street’- Ngannou replied.

Jake Paul proposes a solution

Paul also announced that he had signed a deal with PFL earlier this year, and of course chimed in with his own idea.

Or let’s have PFL and UFC work together and put on a massive event on ESPN.



Ngannou vs Jones,

Nunes vs Harrison,

Edwards vs Doumbe

& of course Diaz vs Paul after I knock his ass out in boxing.



Francis, Kayla, Cedric you in? https://t.co/39HKkc1yiu — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 16, 2023 ‘Or let’s have PFL and UFC work together and put on a massive event on ESPN. Ngannou vs Jones, Nunes vs Harrison, Edwards vs Doumbe & of course Diaz vs Paul after I knock his ass out in boxing. Francis, Kayla, Cedric you in?‘- Jake Paul

While Paul’s idea is a nice one, it is about as unrealistic as it gets. Cross promotion in MMA is rare, and when it comes to the biggest competitors in the space – unheard of. Paul may think his handful of fights as a glorified white collar boxer may be enough for him to be a combat sports strategist and matchmaker but, anyone who has the any clue would know that this ‘event’ would never happen.

Still though, PFL are making significant effort in levelling the playing field with the UFC, who have dominated the sport for some time now. Hopefully all these moves, singing and expansion lead to a better product for the fans.

Do you like Jake Pauls idea?