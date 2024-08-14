Jake Paul Laughs at ‘Coke Head’ Conor McGregor and Dana White: ‘Not sure what’s sadder’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jake Paul Lashes Out at Conor McGregor and Dana White

The Problem Child’ Jake Paul has some choice words for Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White. It has come to light that it is doubtful that the UFC star will compete in 2024.

Conor McGregor and Dana White

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is the biggest name in the history of the UFC. The Irish athlete changed the landscape of MMA when he became a two-division champion winning the featherweight and lightweight titles both by stunning knockout. Later, he had blockbuster fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

However, McGregor has been inactive in combat sports since 2021. Notorious’ was looking to make a comeback but met a knockout loss and leg break both against Dustin Poirier. Since then he has been recovering from his injury and showing quite a lifestyle on social media, depicting a lot of partying and not much training. Michael Chandler coached TUF opposite to McGregor, has given up waiting for the Irish striker to be ready for a match.

Recently, UFC President Dana White said that he doubts McGregor will fight in 2024. To this, the Irish athlete yelled on X for a December match. In a now-deleted Tweet, he said:

“Ah, Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what is this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and the UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!”

Dana White unsure Conor McGregor can fight his year after UFC 303 injury our schedule is laid out

Jake Paul

Jake Paul had a good laugh at the situation. The biggest star in UFC history cannot come to terms with the company president and begs for a match. ‘The Problem Child‘ competed in blockbuster boxing matches against former UFC stars. The YouTube influencer also works with the PFL and is expected to compete in MMA soon.

Jake Paul wants 'Tougher challenge' than Conor McGregor

On X, in now-deleted Tweets, Jake Paul said:

“Coke head Conor is so down he’s asking fans to help him get his fight booked. Not sure what’s sadder, his downfall or that the biggest star in UFC history is controlled by Dana White like an employee & can’t fight when he wants.

“Dana come on, December pretty please. I’m going to train in the mountains hahahaha.

“I would destroy juiced up 200 lb Conor in boxing or MMA. We do one of those first and then we can do the bare knuckle thing.”

