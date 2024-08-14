Michael Chandler Aims for Jake Paul Fight to Avenge Teammates: ‘He loves to be the problem child’

UFC star Michael Chandler has left the door open for a possible showdown with Jake Paul in the future.

At this moment in time, Michael Chandler has one goal – defeat Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, in order to do that, he actually needs to be able to stand across the cage from him.

The hope is that the fight will happen at some point in 2024. Alas, given what we know about the Irishman, it’s hard to say that with any real kind of certainty.

Another man who isn’t a big fan of Conor McGregor is none other than Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has enjoyed a successful run in pro boxing and during his time in the sport, he’s beaten the likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren – both of whom are former teammates of Michael Chandler.

In an interview with Lucky Block, Chandler spoke candidly about the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Michael Chandler wants Jake Paul

“It was tough to see them both lose; I was pumped to see both of them. But Jake Paul knew exactly who he was picking for these fights. He knows exactly the age, the size, the skill level,” Chandler stated.

Chandler continued, “It has been said by many people that there’s only one more Mizzou Tiger that Jake Paul needs to get through, and obviously, I’m the smallest one out of them all, so I’m sure he would love to fight a guy who outweighs by 30 pounds.”

Despite the buzz, Chandler is clear about his priorities. “I’ve got nothing against Jake Paul. I think what he’s done has been great. Obviously, him and Dana have their little tiff, but I think Jake Paul’s just doing Jake Paul. He loves to be the problem child.

“He loves to promote. And he loves what he is doing. He is living a dream, but I would never rule it out, so to speak. But, man, I am fully focused on winning UFC Gold. Whether that’s running through Conor or that is pivoting and finding somebody else to get to that gold. So right now I’m a UFC Fighter, and I very much enjoy it, because it is the most legitimate fighting organization and style of fighting in the world today.”

Quotes via Lucky Block