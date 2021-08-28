Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley sat face to face for a joint interview with Ariel Helwani ahead of their eagerly anticipated boxing bout which is due to take place this Sunday.

Things got a little weird during the chat when Helwani asked Paul about the weight discrepancy between the two fighters.

Woodley spent his entire MMA career at 170lbs but will jump up to 190lbs for his boxing debut against Paul who appears to be naturally the bigger man.

The 24-year-old clearly had other things on his mind, he began talking about Woodley’s “big booty”, drawing a confused response from the former UFC welterweight champion.

“The way I see him, he’s got a big booty. Like, that’s part of the reason I wanted to fight him because he’s thicc,” Paul said before Woodley tried to interject. “I wanted to grip them cheeks low key when I first saw them. So, he definitely walks around at 200(lbs).”

“You wanna know what’s funny? This is a face-to-face, but I asked them if we could do a butt-to-butt, but they didn’t let that happen,” Paul added.

Helwani expertly steered the conversation back towards the weight and size difference. Woodley insists it won’t be a problem as he believes he weighs about the same as Paul and is used to squaring off against much taller opponents.

The butt talk appeared to be over until the interview was about to come to a close. Paul just couldn’t resist making one last remark about Woodley’s booty, he asked.

“Can I grip them cheeks after this?

Woodley refused to answer the question and Helwani attempted to bring the joint interview to an end before the internet celebrity chimed in with a warning to his opponent.

“I might grip your cheeks in the clinch on Sunday night. Just watch out,” Paul said.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s infatuation with Tyron Woodley’s booty?