Jake Paul is continuing his tirade of riling up MMA fighters.

The popular YouTuber has been the talk of the combat sports world ever since his knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson in their boxing match last month.

He has since called out Conor McGregor and mocked his partner Dee Devlin, fired shots at UFC president Dana White, attacked Dillon Danis with water balloons and is now reportedly set to box Ben Askren in March.

His latest work? A video posted Wednesday on social media where he impersonates — as well as mocks — all of the above in addition to the likes of Nate Diaz and Michael Bisping who have also had not-so-nice things to say about him.

You can watch it below:

While some of the accents are dodgy, one has to admit Paul has done a good job as a whole.

What do you think of Paul’s video?