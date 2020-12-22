It looks like we’re going to see Jake Paul and Ben Askren collide in a boxing match.

On Tuesday, Chael Sonnen claimed to relay a message from Paul stating that he was first boxing Askren on March 28 in Los Angeles before going on to face Dillon Danis.

“. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word…. I was told “Ben then Dillion.””

Of course, not many in the combat sports world took it seriously as fight posters and claims that a fight is on is pretty common.

However, Askren seemingly hinted that it was legitimate when asked by BJ Penn for comment.

“I think so. He needs to get beat up,” Askren said when asked if the fight was happening.

He also revealed his hip — one of the main reasons he retired from mixed martial arts — was doing much better.

Given that the fight poster posted by Sonnen had Triller on it — who recently promoted the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event in which Paul competed in the co-main event — it’s possible this is a legitimate fight after all.

For now, all we can do is wait for more updates.

Update – Askren would post the following video soon after:

What do you think of this boxing match? And who wins?