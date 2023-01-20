Video: Jake Paul Works On His Ground Game Ahead Of MMA Debut

Jake Paul has recently expressed an interest in competing in mixed martial arts, evident from his recent PFL signing earlier this year.

The YouTube star turned boxer recently posted the following video to his Twitter account demonstrating him working on his wrestling:

Building the foundation…just like I did in boxing. I have the utmost respect for the sport and will make my debut with the tools to win. @PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/PBzCcQpI0c — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 20, 2023

Then of course there was another video posted by Michael Benson of Paul working his grappling, primarily his top control:

Jake Paul has made it to 6-0 as a professional boxer thus far into his career, including a short 1-0 run as an amateur.

Of his seven total wins, five come via knockout, the only two men he couldn’t finish were former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who he KO’d stiff in their rematch, and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who had gone 3-0 since returning to the boxing ring, which included a win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

And, it looks like Paul will have at least one more boxing fight prior to beginning his MMA career, as he has once again agreed to fight Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

This fight is expected to take place on February 25, 2023.

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight in his MMA debut?

Well, though he’s called out the likes of Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, and even former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, offering them a each a two-fight deal, one in boxing and the rematch in MMA, it’s doubtful any commission would sanction any of those bouts.

