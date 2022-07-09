Ahead of his August 6. professional boxing return against Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden, unbeaten puncher, Jake Paul had double-downed on calls for a fight against UFC welterweight veteran, Nate Diaz when the latter completes his contractual obligations with the organization.

Paul, undefeated as a professional boxer boasting a 5-0 record, managed to land a huge knockout win against former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley back in December of last year.

The 25-year-old had previously handed the St. Louis native a close, split decision defeat in August of last year, off the back of a stunning first round knockout success against Ben Askren in April.

Expected to initially return against his fellow undefeated, Tommy Fury at an August 6. MSG event, Paul has since landed a main event bout against the aforenoted, Rahman Jr. – the son of former heavyweight boxing champion, Hasim Rahman.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have been continually linked with a potential fight

Continually eyeing a fight with the disgruntled UFC veteran, Diaz, Paul insists that a fight with the Stockton fan-favorite is on his mind next, first and foremost, claiming that the duo have unfinished business.



“I think Nate Diaz is first and foremost,” Jake Paul told TMZ Sports. “That’s the one that everyone’s been warning. Everyone knows he (Nate Diaz) only has one or two fights left with the UFC.”



“So, hopefully, when he’s done with that, we can run it back because there’s some unsettled sh*t talk there,” Jake Paul continued.

Calling for his continued release from his contract with the UFC, Diaz has also recently called for a fight at UFC 277 on July 30. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Last time out, the one-time lightweight title challenger suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 back in June of last year in a five round defeat.