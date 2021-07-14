Unsurprisingly, Jake Paul has no sympathy for Conor McGregor who broke his tibia and fibula at UFC 264 this past weekend.

The Irishman was looking to avenge his defeat to Dustin Poirier when his leg appeared to snap at the end of round one.

Despite being in terrible pain, McGregor continued to trash talk Poirier and his wife as he lay on the floor.

Both men and Dana White have since confirmed a fourth fight will take place once ‘Notorious’ is healed up.

Paul, who has consistently called out McGregor over the last year, attended a press conference for his upcoming fight with Tyron Woodley yesterday and was asked his opinion on the events of UFC 264.

“He’s a piece of sh*t,” Paul told TMZ Sports. “He’s sitting there on the ground after losing, talking sh*t to Dustin Poirier’s wife. I don’t feel bad at all. I think he’s an evil man, and he had what was coming for him.”

Paul had been trolling McGregor throughout fight week and even dropped $100,000 on a necklace that depicts the former dual-weight champion following his knockout loss at UFC 257.

The YouTuber has offered to send the chain to Poirier who is expected to auction it off to help raise funds for his charity – The Good Fight Foundation.

“I think he (Poirier) deserves it. I think it’s hilarious,” Paul said. “I hope he takes a picture with it and posts it on Instagram. I just love to see McGregor plummet. He was a meteoric star that’s now just taking a nosedive. Before I wanted to fight him and I offered him $50 million, now my offer is $23.”

“I tried to snap off the ankle on it. After the fight I took a rock and tried to smash it. It wouldn’t break, honestly,” Paul added. “The chain is more solid than McGregor.”

Do you agree with Jake Paul? Did karma get Conor McGregor at UFC 264?