3-0 professional boxer, Jake Paul has donated a sum of $5,000 to the Go Fund Me page of UFC flyweight, Sarah ‘Too Sweet’ Alpar — who recently set up the page in a bid to cover expenses for her next fight camp ahead of a September 25. return against promotional newcomer, Erin Blanchfield at UFC 266.



Earlier this week, the 9-5 professional, Alpar shared a link to a Go Fund Me page across her social media, as she attempted to help cover expenses for her upcoming fight camp ahead of her pairing with former Invicta FC standout, Blanchfield in three months time.



“What this (Go Fund Me page) does, is it helps me travel, take care of gym fees, to be able to afford food, anything,” Alpar said. “You guys, I’m ready. I’m working, I’m going to school, I’m training, I’m putting in at least 65 hours a week in these things, and I want to make this happen. I want to go so far in the UFC and I cannot do it without you and my ‘Too Sweet Tribe.’“



“If you want to donate even $5, $10, anything is so helpful in order for me to be able to focus on training and to be able to win my next fight,” Alpar explained. “I want to thank you everybody again for the donations that have already been put in. I would like to make a goal of $1,000 by July 1. Let’s make this happen, you guys. I need your help, I need your help.“



Alpar, who make her promotional debut in a loss to Jessica-Rose Clark — earned a UFC contract via Dana White‘s Contender Series. The 30-year-old is currently working as a barista as well as preparing for her upcoming pay-per-view fight with Blanchfield.



YouTuber and professional boxer, Paul took to his official Twitter account this evening, noting his dismay regarding Alpar’s situation, asking people to imagine a rookie in the NBA finding themselves in the same position as the UFC flyweight — before donating a sum of $5,000 to Alpar. (H/T Nick Baldwin)



“SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.. I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution. It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway (sic) I can.“

Paul has been critical in regards to fighter pay in the UFC in the past, encouraging UFC president, Dana White to pay fighters on the roster substantially and fairly following his appearance at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida in April of this year.



“Dana (White) you claimed you would bet $1M on me losing,” Paul tweeted. “Set up (Ben) Askren to train with Freddie Roach… gave him full access to (the) UFC PI (Performance Institute)… and he still got his ass handed to him. Seems like you are the real douche… not Ariel (Helwani). In my 3rd. fight I made more more (sic) in total pay than any fighter in UFC history.“



“Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing. Dana you say you make fights fans want to see… so hurry up and make (Jon) Jones vs. (Francis) N’gannou (sic). Pay them their fair share… $10M purse for each guy, plus PPV (points). Why are (the) UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd. fight than all but (Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and Conor (McGregor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…“



The Ohio native is currently slated to appear in a Showtime promoted professional boxing match against former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley on August 28.