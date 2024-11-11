PED Questions Arise as Jake Paul Faces Mike Tyson: Mike Perry Adds Fuel to the Fire

Platinum’ Mike Perry would like to know if anyone is being tested ahead of Friday’s clash between Jake Paul and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson — because he sure wasn’t.

Originally, Tyson and Paul were set to square off on July 20, but a medical emergency forced Tyson to take some time off from training, leading to their fight being moved from the summertime setting to November 15. Perry stepped in to fight Paul on the original date and got dropped three times before suffering a sixth-round TKO against ‘The Problem Child’ in Tampa.

Now, Paul is moving up to heavyweight for his highest-profile fight yet, but the only thing on Perry’s mind is whether or not the YouTuber or his opponent will undergo pre-fight drug screens.

“Well, I know he cut to 200 when he fought me, but I thought he was cutting from, like, 212,” Perry told Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch in a new YouTube video. “You know, when I fought Jake, I was undefeated 6-0 over the last 3 years, and then I fought Jake. It was the first time I hadn’t been drug tested. They tested me for all my fights except for the Jake Paul fight” (h/t MMA Mania).

Mike Perry isn’t making any excuses for his loss to Jake Paul

It certainly sounds like Perry is making an accusation, but even so, ‘Platinum’ is unwilling to use that as an excuse for coming up short against Paul.