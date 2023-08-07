UFC flyweight, Jake Hadley, details extreme weight cut in the build up to his fight against Cody Durden.

Last Saturday saw Haddley and Durden square-off in an exciting 125lb contest was packed with thrilling grappling exchanges. Ultimately though, it was Durden who would earn the judges nod after securing the win in the third round in front of the Nashville crowd.

Following the nights actions, Hadley would post a statement and revealed that during his weight cut the 27-year-old almost died.

“Lost the fight few things went wrong before the fight I almost died during the weight cut I actually saw God for a second. Couldn’t rehydrate like normal felt like that had a major effect on my performance because I couldn’t push like normal anyone who knows me knows I never gas,” said Hadley.

“Fix theses mistakes ready for the next one respect to Cody he showed he was a true warrior surviving that armbar what a gangster. Nashville fans was absolutely amazing they really showed me some love lot of people telling me should of been FOTN I dunno but Durden deserves a bonus.”

What’s next for Jake Hadley and Cody Durden

While the loss puts Hadley’s UFC record at 2-2, the Englishman has shown promise in his short stint with the promotion, including back-to-back stoppages wins prior to last weekend. If Hadley’s weight cutting woes are true, there is absolutely no doubt it would have impacted his performance.

Hopefully Hadley can fix his weight issues and continue down the right path as an emerging British talent.

As for Durden, who took the fight on two weeks’ notice, that now makes it four wins in a row and with back-to-back victories over Charles Johnson and now Hadley, a crack at the top-15 would not be out of the question.

