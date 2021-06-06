Jairzinho Rozenstruik is intent on keeping the momentum going after his emphatic first-round win against Augusto Sakai in the UFC Vegas 28 main event.

‘Bigi Boy’ bounced back from a disappointing performance last time out. Rozenstruik looked shot shy as he fell to a decision defeat against Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20.

At last night’s post-fight press conference, Rozenstruik insisted he suffered no injuries during his brief fight with Sakai and for that reason he wants to return to the Octagon quickly.

“I’m not hurt,” Rozenstruik said. “I want to do a quick turnaround of two or three months.”

Rozenstruik is currently ranked at #6 in the heavyweight division. Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane, Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic are the fighters who sit above him. The 33-year-old says he wants to fight on of those five fighters in his next bout.

“(I want) everybody who is ranked above me, it doesn’t matter what the style,” Rozenstruik added. “If a guy is a wrestler, then I have to wrestle and I have to do my kickboxing. If he’s a kickboxer, I have to kickbox with him and maybe wrestle for him. For me, it doesn’t matter. I try to make myself an MMA fighter and not just a kickboxer who is doing MMA.”

Rozenstruik also reflected on his first-round knockout win against Sakai.

“You have to be careful because this is at heavyweight and any punch can be finished,” Rozenstruik said. “I knew right away it was done (when I landed the punch).” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who do you want to see Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight next?