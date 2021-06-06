Suriname striking sensation, Jairzinho ‘Bigi Boy’ Rozenstruik is back on the winning track, and as more often than not, in some rather spectacular fashion. Forcing Sakai to fight from the fence from the beginning exchanges, the American Top Team trainee managed to stop the Brazilian with a single second remaining in the opening round with an exploding effort with his hands.

Rozenstruik immediately starts to dictate the pace and land a couple of notable inside low leg kicks to Sakai’s lead left, as the Brazilian attempts to circle and return fire with his hands on occasion. Circling and pressing Sakai to the fence just before the culimination of the very first round, Rozenstruik exploded with a left hook, clipping the Brazilian, before following up with right hand, dropping Sakai.

Swarming just before the klaxon, Rozenstruik knocked Sakai unconscious with just a single second remaining in the opening frame via a handful of hammer fist strikes. The victory marks the Suriname native’s return to the winner’s enclosure following his February loss to Ciryl Gane — and he has sights set on a matchup against contenders ranked higher than him at heavyweight next.

Below, catch the highlights from Rozenstruik’s massive first round knockout win over Sakai.