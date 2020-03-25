Jairzinho Rozenstruik Says He’d Be ‘Happy’ To Fight Francis Ngannou On April 18

Spread the word!













Jairzinho Rozenstruik says he’d be open to fighting Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 on April 18.

Originally, Rozenstruik and Ngannou were set to headline UFC Columbus but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the two will fight again is unknown at this time, as Rozenstruik says he is waiting on an update.

“We’re doing what we have to do, keeping training, waiting for an update,” Rozenstruik told The Schmo recently (via MMA Fighting). “Now we’ve slowed the pace a little bit down. As soon as we have an update, we’ll squeeze it back up and we’re on. So we’re ready for whatever.”

One possible option for when the fight will take place is April 18 according to Rozenstruik as he says he’d be happy to fight then. Ngannou, also recently said he has been tested and prepared to fight at UFC 249. So it does seem like a logical option.

“I’d be happy to dance 18th of April,” Rozenstruik said. “I can’t wait for this [fight] to happen because we’ve been working hard for it and the fun has to come out right now. It’s about time.”

For now, Jairzinho Rozenstruik is just on standby mode waiting for the UFC to tell him the date for when they will fight.

“A couple days ago [the UFC] called and they said the situation – maybe a month or later [is when we will fight],” Rozenstruik said. “So we’re waiting for an actual date so we know when we’re gonna dance. . . The situation is crazy. I really want to dance and then go back to the family and get back to normal and hope the situation settles up really fast.”

Rozenstruik is undefeated and currently coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Alistair Overeem. Before that, he knocked out Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244.

Would you like to see Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Francis Ngannou fight on April 18 at UFC 249?