Francis Ngannou: I’ve Been Tested For COVID-19 & May Fight At UFC 249.

Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou says he has been tested for coronavirus ahead of a potential fight at UFC 249 on April 18.

The former title challenger was scheduled to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Columbus on March 28 however, due to the ongoing pandemic that card was scrapped.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Ngannou revealed the fight may still take place on the UFC 249, which Dana White has promised will go ahead at a location to be confirmed.

“There is a chance that I can be fighting on that card, but they have to settle everything down. Like, for now, it seems like they have a location, but they have to double check and see how they can handle this event safely for people. Because, first of all, it’s not just about (fighters). They are not just expecting to work with people that are fighting, they’re also trying to make things to care about our health. So, I got tested, they got me tested for the COVID-19, so I guess they tested other fighters, which is kind of like a positive thing, and like, makes you feel a little bit safe to get close or along with those people.”

Despite the ongoing crisis Ngannou explained why is still happy to fight next month, he said.

“No. I mean, I won’t be concerned, because once again, okay, I don’t wanna say that COVID-19 is nothing, I don’t want to say it’s not bad, but technically I think it’s a flu that we have all the time. The only problem with it is that it’s contagious and it can spread very fast. But no, I won’t be concerned about it because even after I’ve had a test, I wasn’t very worried. I was like, okay, whatever it is, it’s gonna be okay. It’s not like bad. Because, I think the thing right now is just the panic. So, this thing has caused more panic then the real pain itself. We are just panicking.”

