Jairzinho Rozenstruik has spoken out for the first time since losing to Ciryl Gane over five rounds in the UFC Vegas 20 main event.

‘Bigi Boy’ was disappointing on the night. The heavyweight puncher refused to engage for pretty much five full rounds.

Ciryl Gane was not much better. The Frenchman poked and prodded at Rozenstruik to earn a decision win but failed to impress fans or UFC boss Dana White who seemed disappointed post-fight.

“Everybody’s talking about Ciryl being this big contender, but look at what Francis Ngannou did to Jairzinho,” White wrote to Kevin Iole. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

Rozenstruik took social media to react to his defeat at UFC Vegas 20. The Surinamese fighter acknowledged he had just put on the “worst performance” of his career and vowed to do work before his next bout.

“Fans, family, and friends, I just fought and the fight didn’t go my way,” Rozenstruik said. “I think it’s my worst performance ever if you ask me… So this is me explaining myself, I think I owe you guys this.

“I’m gonna go back home and work my ass out for my next fight. Don’t know when that’s gonna be. Respect to Ciryl, he win the fight, and he’s a professional fighter. This is what I can say.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

This is the second defeat of Rozenstruik’s professional MMA career.

The 32-year-old was previously knocked out by heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou.

Gane improves his undefeated record to 8-0. He will likely enter the top five of the UFC heavyweight rankings next week.

Gane has other notable wins over the likes of Junior dos Santos and Tanner Boser.

Do you agree with Jairzinho Rozenstruik? Did he put on the worst performance of his career at UFC Vegas 20?