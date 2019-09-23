Jack Hermansson Believes Paulo Costa Or Title Shot Is Next With Jared Cannonier Win

Spread the word!













Jack Hermansson is on the cusp of a title opportunity. All he has to do is get past Jared Cannonier in Copenhagen, and he’ll solidify himself as one of the top title contenders at 185 pounds.

Hermansson vs. Cannonier headlines UFC Copenhagen on September 28 from the Royal Arena. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Hermansson explained that, with a win in Copenhagen, he wants a fight with Paulo Costa next, or he’ll hold out for a title opportunity.

“I feel like if I win this fight, it’s probably a fight against Paulo Costa or waiting that makes the most sense,” Hermansson said. “(Kelvin) Gastelum is going to fight (Darren) Till. If he wins, then that’s a fight that I could take.

“But there’s a certain limit of fights that make sense right now, so preferably I’d like to fight Costa. If he’s going to fight for the title, then I do not mind waiting a little bit because I feel like I should be next in line for the title shot.”

Costa likely won’t have to fight again before receiving a title shot. He will be in attendance for the upcoming UFC 243 title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya in Australia. The Brazilian powerhouse has already been promised the next title shot by UFC president Dana White.

Given the current situation at the top of 185 pounds, it will be interesting to see what Hermansson would do next with a win over Cannonier. He’s on a four-fight win streak and has looked very dominant during that spell.

However, he’ll face no easy task in Cannonier, a former light heavyweight contender who has been on a knockout streak since cutting down to 185 pounds. He owns early stoppages over David Branch and Anderson Silva in his first two middleweight fights. Adding a hot prospect like Hermansson to the list would only propel him into the title conversation faster than anticipated.

What do you think about Hermansson wanting Costa or a title shot next with a win over Cannonier?