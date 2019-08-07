Jack Hermansson Wanted A Bigger Name Than Jared Cannonier

Spread the word!













Jack Hermansson got his wish to headline UFC Copenhagen, but he did not get his wish of the opponent. He wanted to face Kelvin Gastelum, but instead, will take on Jared Cannonier who is 2-0 at middleweight.

Although he gets to headline right near where he lives, Hermansson says many fans are wondering why he took this fight as there is nothing to gain for him.

“Yes [I was looking for a bigger opponent] for sure,” Hermansson told MMA Fighting’s Eurobashpodcast. “At the end of the day, I wanted to stay active and I wanted to headline this card. When they couldn’t get me Gastelum and I knew that Romero was fighting Costa, I was just kind of like, ‘Who is the next one?’ [UFC] told me that I would get Cannonier,” he explained.

“He’s a dangerous opponent. A lot of people, especially the fans, are asking me why I’m doing this. Instead of just being like, ‘Yes, this is great! We’re going to have you in Copenhagen,’ instead they’re saying, ‘You shouldn’t take this fight!’”

However, Hermansson knows just how good he is and knows he will eventually have to beat everyone. So, he said accepting this fight was no problem.

“We’re definitely in different positions, but I want to show people that I am the best and I can beat anyone; he shouldn’t beat me. If I feel like I’m the best in the world, I’ve got to show people that I can take care of business. Then I think it’s my turn again to get a big [fight].”

Add in the fact that he gets to headline another UFC event, and show off his skills in front of the Scandanavian audience, and he is eager for the opportunity. Hermansson knows this is a big showing for him, and should he win here, he could very well be getting a title shot next.

“I don’t like to turn down fights and also, the UFC need a main event there. As I’ve said before, I want to be that guy in Scandinavia that has that place. Also, I think it’s beneficial for me to get another main event to build my name and get even more recognition worldwide from UFC fans.

“I think that’s important for the UFC – before they throw me into a title fight I think they want to be able to put me in a big fight that allows me to continue to build my name.”

