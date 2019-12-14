Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till To Headline UFC London?

Spread the word!













Jack Hermansson has emerged as the front-runner to headline UFC London against Darren Till.

The ‘Joker’ is coming off a loss to Jared Cannonier but still sits at #6 in the middleweight rankings after putting together an impressive string of wins including a career best win against Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza.

Till is a divisional newcomer who successfully made his 185lb debut against former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum earlier this year. The Brit emphatically bounced back from consecutive defeats at welterweight to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. He’s in need of a couple more wins at his new weight before he again competes for UFC gold.

Despite being Swedish Hermansson has a big following in the UK due to his stint on Cage Warriors, where he became champion before moving on to the UFC. Speaking about a potential fight he claimed it was a match up that makes sense and the UFC are currently working on making it happen. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“For me, the fight that makes sense in Europe would be Darren Till because he’s also high ranked, just as me. He’s pretty fresh in the weight class. I think the fans want to see him against a couple of more (opponents). He had a great performance in his last fight with Kelvin Gastelum, so I think that’s a name that sticks out and a name that I would love to be fighting.

“And to be doing it in Europe, especially in his home country, I think that would be the perfect arena. We’ve been talking to the UFC and they agreed that it could be a good fight over there, so we’ll see what happens. We’re just early in the talks and hopefully we can start a process and make the fight happen.” (Transcribed by Farah Hannoun at MMA Junkie)

Is Jack Hermansson vs. Darren Till worthy of headling UFC London?