After a tough split-decision loss to Sean Strickland, Jack Hermansson has taken to social media and addressed the situation with a poem.

“I’m sorry fans, about tonight, I had a bad performance, and I lost the fight. It wasn’t pretty, or technically sound. I couldn’t get the bastard to the ground. Sorry Sean this one went to a decision. Best of luck to murder your next competition.”

Strickland responded respectfully, saying: “Thank you man it was an honor. I hope we meet again! True warrior…”

Jack Hermansson In Trouble, and What’s Next for Strickland?

Jack Hermansson (22-7, 9-5 UFC) had a tough outing at UFC Vegas 47. He couldn’t implement his grappling game effectively and struggled with Strickland’s standup. The fight was slower-paced for the majority of it but the last few rounds heated up and it ended with a crescendo as Hermansson and Strickland resulted in slugging it out before time expired.

With this loss, “The Joker” is now 2-3 in his last five fights. This puts him in a rocky situation. While he is facing the best of the best in his division, the UFC has shown before that they are ruthless with the chopping block. It’s unknown who he faces next but names like Paulo Costa or even a Kelvin Gastelum rematch could potentially make sense.

Sean Strickland (25-3, 12-3 UFC) is now riding a six-fight win streak, and his first shot at a UFC title looks to be drawing near. This fight didn’t end spectacularly and was a bit lackluster to some so the general opinion so far is “Tarzan” has at least one more win to garner before he truly “deserves” the shot. He has gone on record to say he is close to Marvin Vettori (who’s ahead of him in the rankings) so a fight with him most likely wouldn’t happen, unless there was a lot of money involved.

What do you think of Jack Hermansson’s poem and Sean Strickland’s future? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.