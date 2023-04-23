An intense banger is coming to the UFC’s welterweight division as Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady have agreed to throw down at UFC 290 on July 8th in Las Vegas.

As confirmed by MMA Fighting after an initial Twitter report, this welterweight scrap seems to be signed, sealed, and ready to deliver some explosive fireworks.

JDM is riding an impressive four-fight win streak, all via finishes after originally breaking into the UFC thanks to a shot on Dana White‘s Contender Series back in 2021. For Sean Brady, this will be his redemption fight as the previously undefeated prospect suffered the first loss in his professional career at the hands of Belal Muhammad back in October of 2022.

Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady are set for what could be a potential Fight of The Year contender at UFC 290

Jack Della Maddalena and Brady are set to join a PPV card that is looking to be a night of amazing fights. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez are set to headline the card. Rodriguez will be looking to end Volkanovski’s flawless reign as champion at UFC 290 and unify the interim and undisputed championships.

The co-main will feature the always-exciting Brandon Moreno as he’ll attempt to defend his flyweight title against what many would call the dark horse of the division: Alexandre Pantoja.

Bo Nickal makes a return, and he’s going to be taking on a very serious opponent. Tresean Gore is a young up-and-comer with a hard past and a family to fight for. Both fighters are known for their heart and ability, but will Nickal make easy work of Gore as he did with his last opponent Jamie Pickett?

There will be many stars, young and old, on this card, and UFC 290 is certainly shaping up to be a tremendous event. For a full view of the fights to come, check out the full list of fights below. The order of bouts may change, and some fights may fall off or get added to the card as we draw closer and closer to the event.

  • Alexander Volkanovski  vs.  Yair Rodriguez: Featherweight title fight
  • Brandon Moreno  vs.  Alexandre Pantoja: Flyweight title fight
  • Bo Nickal  vs.  Tresean Gore: Middleweight bout
  • Deiveson Figueiredo  vs.  Manel Kape: Flyweight bout
  • Robert Whittaker  vs.  Dricus Du Plessis: Middleweight bout
  • Robbie Lawler  vs.  Niko Price: Welterweight bout
  • Dan Hooker  vs.  Jalin Turner: Lightweight bout
  • Sean Brady  vs.  Jack Della Maddalena: Welterweight bout

Who do you think wins between Sean Brady and Jack Della Maddalena, and what fight from UFC 290 are you looking forward to most?

Makoa Goble
Makoa Goble is an American writer born in Virginia Beach, Virginia who grew up in Northern California. A father of two, Makoa is a family man and has had a love of writing and MMA since he was a child himself.