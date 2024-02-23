Aussie standout Jack Della Maddalena eyeing UFC welterweight title eliminator with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Aussie standout Jack Della Maddalena has his sights set on a welterweight title eliminator with the undefeated ‘Nomad’ Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Returning to the Octagon on March 9 at UFC 299, Della Maddalena will seek his seventh-straight win as he readies himself to take on the division’s No. 4 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. With a decisive victory, JDM will likely find himself sitting comfortably in the top five and potentially one win away from scoring his first UFC title opportunity.

In Perth to attend the WWE Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 24, Della Maddalena revealed that a fight with Kazakhstan’s Rakhmonov is one of his top priorities.

“Yeah, to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov in Perth would be my five-rounder for the title, or for the title eliminator… I think he’s the toughest fighter in the division outside of myself, JDM said in an interview with Submission Radio. “I think that’s where the big challenge lies. Of course, Gilbert, I’m looking at that 100%, but if I think of the next toughest guy, then yeah, Shavkat Rakhmonov.”

Jack Della Maddalena wants Shavkat Rakhmonov in a 5 rounder next if he defeats Gilbert Burns.



“My dream matchup is to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov in Perth, 5 rounder for the title eliminator.



I think he’s the toughest fighter in the division, that’s where the big challenge lies.”… pic.twitter.com/nKIJZyhloy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 23, 2024

Of course, JDM is by no means looking past Gilbert Burns, who will be his toughest test to date. Thus far, Della Maddalena has secured victories over Pete Rodriguez, Ramazan Emeev, Danny Roberts, Randy Brown, Bassil Hafez, and Kevin Holland.

Like JDM, Shavkat Rakhmonov is 6-0 inside the Octagon with his most recent appearance coming against two-time title challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC 296 in December. Nomad’ scored a rear-naked choke submission in the closing seconds of the second round, moving to an impressive 18-0 in his mixed martial arts career and keeping his 100% finish rate intact.

Is Jack Della Maddalena vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov the fight to make if JDM can get past perennial contender Gilbert Burns in Miami?