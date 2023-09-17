Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena continues his promotional-perfect run tonight in the co-main event of Noche UFC, defeating fan-favorite welterweight striker, Kevin Holland in a tightly-contested split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory.

Della Maddalena, who had won in each of his last five straight Octagon appearance since his move to the promotion from Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021, made hard work of short-notice replacement, Bassil Hafez earlier this summer in an impromptu clash at the UFC Apex facility.

And drawing Riverside striker, Holland tonight, Della Maddalena forced the former middleweight contender to the loser’s enclosure for the first time this year — ending his winning run which consisted of finishes against both Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Michael Chiesa, Della Maddalena racked up a close split decision win over the course of three rounds against the former.

Below, catch the highlights from Jack Della Maddalena’s decision win over Kevin Holland at Noche UFC