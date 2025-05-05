Jack Della Maddalena issues stark warning to Belal Muhammad pre-UFC 315: ‘He’s in for a rude awakening’

Ahead of his premiere title outing in the promotion this weekend at UFC 315, Australian challenger, Jack Della Maddalena has claimed incumbent gold holder, Belal Muhammad is in for a “rude awakening” when he shares the Octagon with him.

Della Maddalena, the current number five ranked welterweight contender, is set to headline this weekend’s return to Canada for the promotion, making his premiere outing in a championship bout with the promotion.

Sidelined since April of last year, the Perth native most recently rallied to stop former title challenger, Gilbert Burns with a brutal knee knockout and follow up strikes in Miami.

Jack Della Maddalena vows to retire Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

And replacing an injury-stricken, Shavkat Rakhmonov ahead of UFC 315 this weekend, Della Maddalena appears to be significantly confident of usurping Muhammad this weekend, and ending the champion’s brief title run at the welterweight limit.

“I think he’s (Belal Muhammad) in for a rude awakening,” Jack Della Maddalena said during a UFC 315: Embedded episode released this week. “I’ll break him with strikes, physically break him. He’s had a good run in the UFC. It’s retirement time buddy.”

And while vowing to dismantle Muhammad on the feet during their title fight this weekend, Della Maddalena remains aware he must first prevent being drilled to the seat of his shots on the canvas via takedown first and foremost.

Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“Obviously my first line of defense is stopping the takedown,” Jack Della Maddalena said during an interview with MMA Junkie. “I think I can do that. The more I can stop that initial takedown, it’s going to make it easier for me. I’m ready to go off my back. I’ll be the one attacking. I believe I’ve got some tricks to get back to my feet. That’s where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself.”