Jack Della Maddalena lays out his plan for UFC 315 title fight vs Belal Muhammad

UFC welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena has laid out his plan of action for his upcoming UFC 315 main event against Belal Muhammad.

This weekend, Jack Della Maddalena will challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship. It will serve as his first shot at the gold, whereas Muhammad will attempt to successfully defend the belt for the very first time.

The stakes are high for both men, but with so many people backing Belal to retain, you’d have to think that Jack Della Maddalena will be embracing the underdog title. He is capable of beating anyone on his best day and this is easily the biggest moment of his career to date.

Ahead of fight night, Jack Della Maddalena spoke candidly in a recent interview about how he plans on approaching this contest.

Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC 315 plan

“Obviously my first line of defense is stopping the takedown,” Della Maddalena said. “I think I can do that. The more I can stop that initial takedown, it’s going to make it easier for me. I’m ready to go off my back. I’ll be the one attacking. I believe I’ve got some tricks to get back to my feet. That’s where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself.”

“Expect high level MMA in this fight,” Della Maddalena said. “Two guys very confident and I think we both think we can win it as much as the other guy, so it’s going to be a good fight, a competitive fight, but I’m going to get him.

“I think that has to be how it goes down. Knockout, get the belt, perfect scenario.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, folks, because this has the potential to be a banger.