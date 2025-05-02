Jon Jones Saving a Spot on His Wall for Tom Aspinall: ‘The Best is Yet to Come’

Jon Jones has a room with all of his fight posters prominently displayed, similar to a hunter who mounts the head of his latest kill.

And ‘Bones’ has a spot reserved for Tom Aspinall.

Fight fans have been chomping at the bit to see Jones and Aspinall settle things inside the Octagon for more than a year. Unfortunately, we appear to be no closer to seeing it happen, despite UFC Dana White promising that the promotion would deliver the biggest clash in heavyweight history in 2025.

As a result, Aspinall has now become the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history while ‘Bones’ is the second-longest heavyweight titleholder, only behind Cain Velasquez.

Jon Jones insists his story is ‘still being written’

Jones and Aspinall have been in active negotiations ever since ‘Bones’ scored a third-round TKO over Stipe Miocic in November, with both fighters expressing optimism and uncertainty along the way.

While reflecting on his legendary career, Jones delivered a message on Instagram that should have fans hopeful for the future.

“Now, as you can see… still haven’t framed or hung the Stipe fight yet,” Jones wrote. “Been moving a million miles an hour lately. But there’s one last perfect spot left on my wall of victory.” “And looking at this wall—it really hits me. This isn’t just artwork. It’s legacy. Every poster tells a story. Different chapters. Different homes. Different battles. Wins that meant the world at the time. Fights that made history. “I’ve said it before, my career hasn’t been perfect, but it’s been undeniably legendary. Epic. Special. Just a few words that come to mind. Legend after legend. Era after era,” Jones continued. “What I’m most proud of? I’ve evolved. I’m so much more than just a fighter. I’m a man growing stronger in my faith, a family man, a loyal brother to my team, a businessman, a leader, a man for my community. And I know—without a doubt—my mother would be proud of the man I’ve become. “The wall’s almost filled… but trust me, the story’s still being written. The best is yet to come.”

With Ilia Topuria recently confirming that he would compete at UFC 317 during International Fight Week and the promotion’s summer slate filling up fast, another November return at Madison Square Garden seems likely for Jon Jones.

But if things don’t eventually come together, it sounds like the UFC has a backup plan in place.