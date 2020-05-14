Jacare Issues A Statement On Positive COVID-19 Test & UFC 249 Withdrawal

Spread the word!













Middleweight contender Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza has issued a statement for the first time since a positive coronavirus test result forced his withdrawal from UFC 249. ‘Jacare’ had already weighed in and was all set to meet Uriah Hall in an exciting match-up on the UFC 249 undercard.

Unfortunately, that match-up was scrapped less than 24 hours before the event was scheduled as the Brazilian came back positive in one of his COVID-19 tests. His infection meant the whole card was in jeopardy, with many fans and pundits calling for the show to be cancelled. A primary reason for this was due to the fact ‘Jacare’ had been socializing with other athletes on the card at the fighter hotel. Luckily fight fans the card went ahead as planned and as of right now no more coronavirus cases have been reported.

‘Jacare’ took to social media earlier today to express his disappointment at what transpired at UFC 249, ask for his fight against Hall to be rebooked and to thank all the fans for the messages of support, he wrote.

“I was very sad to not be able to fight at UFC 249, but I want you to know that, as soon as I’m medically cleared, I hope to reschedule my fight with Uriah Hall so that I can put on the show that everyone expects. I thank my corners for the partnership, my opponent for the words of support and the UFC for all the care. Thank you all for the kind messages I have received in the last few days. The upcoming weeks I will be secluded with my family and coaches and focused on our health so I can be back soon. Thank you.”

How long do you think it will be until Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza is able/allowed to compete again?