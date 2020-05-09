Ronaldo Souza Out Of UFC 249 After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Spread the word!













Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of his UFC 249 middleweight clash with Uriah Hall. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news and also confirmed that as of this moment, UFC 249 is still going ahead only minus the Souza-Hall clash.

Breaking: Jacare Souza has tested positive for Covid-19. His fight against Uriah Hall is off UFC 249. UFC 249 still planning to move forward, with consent of Florida commission per UFC. https://t.co/YjNvCzi64a — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2020

Souza and Hall did faceoff against one another earlier today, but both men wore facemasks and practiced social distancing.

There will no doubt be a lot more to come from this breaking story, and LowKickMMA will be sure to keep fans up to date with further developments.