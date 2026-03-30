Iwo Baraniewski Draws Billy Elekana in High-Stakes Light Heavyweight Clash at UFC Vegas

Iwo Baraniewski will look to extend his perfect record when he meets Billy Elekana in a light heavyweight clash at UFC Vegas 118 on June 6, 2026, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is scheduled for 205 lbs and adds more intrigue to a card already building momentum. Announced by Marcel Dorff.

Iwo Baraniewski’s rise and activity

Baraniewski enters the matchup at 8-0 as a professional, including a 2-0 start inside the UFC after storming through the Contender Series. The Polish prospect, born November 20, 1998, represents Aligatores Fight Club and has emerged as one of Europe’s most talked-about new light heavyweights.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 21: Iwo Baraniewski of Poland reacts after a knockout victory against Austen Lane in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 on March 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Baraniewski stopped Mahamed Aly in just 20 seconds on Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 6 in September 2025, punching his ticket to the roster with a first-round knockout. He then followed up with a wild first-round KO of Ibo Aslan at UFC 323 on December 6, 2025, a finish that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and extra buzz heading into 2026.

Across his eight wins, Baraniewski has built a reputation as a finisher, with six victories coming by knockout and the remaining two by submission, underlining why matchmakers are moving him quickly. His striking has translated well to the octagon, as seen in back‑to‑back first-round stoppages of Aslan and UFC veteran Austen Lane, the latter coming in just 28 seconds at UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy in London on March 21, 2026.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: (R-L) Iwo Baraniewski of Poland punches Ibo Aslan of Turkey in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Behind that power is a base in judo and high-level grappling; Baraniewski has a background in judo and has competed at ADCC, experience that supports his submission wins and comfort in scrambles. His performances against Aslan and Lane secured two UFC Performance of the Night bonuses, reinforcing the idea that he delivers whenever he gets booked.

Billy Elekana’s UFC surge

On the other side, Elekana arrives with a 10-2 professional record and a 3-1 mark in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. The American, born May 28, 1995, fights out of Uprising MMA Training Center and has quietly earned a reputation as a tough assignment for anyone trying to climb the rankings.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 01: (R-L) Billy Elekana punches Junior Tafa of Australia in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 01, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Elekana owns notable wins over Ibo Aslan, Kevin Christian, and Junior Tafa, giving him a strong recent résumé at 205. He outpointed Aslan by unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 9 in July 2025, then submitted Christian with a rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 263 in November 2025 before tapping Tafa with another rear-naked choke at UFC 325 on January 31, 2026.

For Baraniewski, another finish would extend an already active run that has featured multiple fights, bonuses, and highlight-reel stoppages in less than a year on the roster. For Elekana, a win over an undefeated prospect would strengthen a case for a ranked opportunity in a division that continues to cycle through new contenders.