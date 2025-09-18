‘It Was Perfect’: Bas Rutten on The Rock’s Transformation in The Smashing Machine

ByTimothy Wheaton
The Rock looks unrecognizable as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine filming footage

Bas Rutten, UFC Hall of Famer MMA veteran, discussed his involvement in The Smashing Machine and working alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Rutten portrays himself, guiding Johnson through Kerr’s physical mannerisms and emotional landscape. He commended the cast’s performances and highlighted the movie’s balance of combat realism and personal drama.

Bas Rutten Talks Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

During a recent Bloody Elbow interview, Bas Rutten revealed all. He praised Johnson’s dedication to the role, noting that filming proved easier than anticipated thanks to the actor’s commitment. He recalled watching Johnson’s gestures and facial expressions mimic Kerr’s real-life mannerisms so closely that his family immediately recognized the authenticity. “My wife said, ‘Oh my God, it’s him. He’s really good,’” Rutten said.

Bas Rutten

The Smashing Machine

On set, Rutten said he felt as though he was guiding Johnson through Kerr’s world. “For me, it was literally like teaching DJ. I got goosebumps on set every time. People are going to see him in a whole different light,” he explained. Rutten’s role went beyond performing; he served as both coach and mentor, ensuring the film captured “both the humor and pain of fighting.”

Rutten also highlighted standout performances by his fellow combat sports figures turned actors. He singled out Ryan Bader, who portrays Mark Coleman, as surprisingly adept. “I thought, ‘Ryan, you might have a new career, buddy,’” Rutten remarked. He was equally impressed by Oleksandr Usyk’s portrayal of Igor Vovchanchyn, praising Usyk’s ease in front of the camera and his comfort inhabiting another fighter’s persona.

“It was way easier than I thought it was. The reason was DJ—he was so committed from the moment I saw him. We had been in contact on social media but never met, and when we finally met he grabbed me and gave me a big kiss on my head. I realized right away—that’s exactly how Kerr used to be.

“The way he walks, stands, talks, his facial expressions—it was perfect. Four weeks ago, my family and I watched the movie at a special screening just for us. My wife said, ‘Oh my God, it’s him. He’s really good.’ I said, ‘Right. It’s the way he speaks.’ I haven’t seen him cry in real life, but he cries in the movie, laughs in the movie, and everything he does is so legit. I would say, it’s amazing.”

At its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, The Smashing Machine won the Silver Lion for Best Director, an early indicator of the film’s awards-season potential. Rutten noted the high hopes surrounding nominations and celebrated the film’s ability to balance raw combat sequences with moments of introspection. He pointed to Emily Blunt’s performance as another highlight, noting that her work as Dawn Staples added depth to Kerr’s personal narrative.

Watch The New Trailer for 'The Smashing Machine'

Rutten emphasized that the movie’s appeal lies in its honest depiction of a fighter’s journey. “The movie captures every single aspect of that,” he said, referring to the struggle, pain, and occasional humor inherent in Kerr’s career. The movie is set to premiere on October 3.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

