Video – Israel Adesanya Upgrades his BJJ skills with ADCC world champion Craig Jones

Israel Adesanya and BJJ specialist Craig Jones have found themselves in the middle of a mutually beneficial partnership.

During his extended sabbatical from the Octagon, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is beefing up his jiu-jitsu skills with the help of a two-time ADCC world champion. In return, Jones gets to ride the coattails of a far more famous name in the hopes of selling more instructional videos.

Israel Adesanya and Craig Jones training together pic.twitter.com/oDL1orrFRv — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 21, 2023

Adesanya Staying Active During His Time Away

Following his shocking unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland in September, Adesanya decided to take an extended leave from competing after establishing himself as the most active champion in promotional history.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the ‘Stylebender’ is spending his days on the couch watching some curious-looking anime. Instead, the two-time middleweight champ is staying active in the gym and leveling up his skills for an inevitable return to the top.

When it comes to rounding out one’s ground game, you can’t do much better than Craig Jones. Once a member of John Danaher’s infamous Danaher Death Squad, Jones is a four-time Polaris champion and a former Submission Underground absolute champion.

Hailing from South Australia, Jones is also the BJJ coach for reigning UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski.