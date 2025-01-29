Israel Adesanya understands the importance of Nassourdine Imavov fight ahead of big 2025

UFC legend Israel Adesanya has made it clear that he understands the importance of his upcoming fight against Nassourdine Imavov.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is one of the most iconic fighters of his generation. He is a former two-time UFC middleweight champion, and he wears that accolade with pride. Now, however, after losing to Dricus du Plessis, he’s attempting to climb the ladder once again in the hope of capturing the belt for a third time.

Of course, it’ll be easier said than done. This weekend, Israel Adesanya will go up against a hungry, motivated Nassourdine Imavov who is attempting to secure the biggest win of his career to date. To put it lightly, it’s going to be a challenge.

In a recent interview, ‘Stylebender’ made it known that he isn’t going to make the mistake of overlooking him.

Israel Adesanya knows importance of next fight

“Just because there’s not a belt on the line, I don’t want to diminish this fight like it’s not important,” Adesanya said during Wednesday’s media day. “This is still an important fight for me. Again, I’m saying I’m doing this for myself. I’m kind of being selfish.

“Like, I fight for myself, I fight for my team, my family, and my real fans, but this one I’m putting myself first. I’m trying to do this one for myself, so it’s really important to me.”

“From what I see so far, there’s nothing that he brings that I haven’t seen before,” Adesanya said of Imavov. “I think his best attribute is his speed. His speed, his counters, but I’ve seen that before. Again, it’s up to him to show me something I haven’t seen before.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, folks, because this one has the potential to be a Fight of the Year contender.