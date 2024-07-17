Israel Adesanya weighs 230lbs before UFC 305 title fight return: ‘He’s hitting like a truck’

According to his long-time City Kickboxing training partner, Dan Hooker, former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has ballooned up to 230lbs ahead of his title fight at UFC 305 next month – and his putting some serious power behind his shots in sparring.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight gold holder, is slated to make his return next month in the main event of UFC 305, taking on arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis in his quest for a third title reign as he features ‘Dowunder’ for the second straight fight.

Last time out, the Nigerian-Kiwi headlined UFC 293 in September of last year, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the outspoken current number one contender, Sean Strickland, in a massive upset victory for the now-former champion.

Israel Adesanya gains huge weight pre-UFC 305

Returning to action next month in tandem with Hooker – who is booked to take on Polish lightweight star, Mateusz Gamrot at the RAC Arena, Israel Adesanya has put on huge size ahead of his return in a championship setting, according to the Kiwi.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Israel (Adesanya) is – I can’t even bother sparring him at the moment,” Dan Hooker told Submission Radio. “Like the way he’s hitting me, I think he’s like 105 kilos (230lbs). “I’m just like, ‘F*cking just kick like, just kick me in the leg’. And I was like, ‘Ah get f*cked’. I was just like, nah. Yeah, like that. He’s had some time off, he was carrying some injuries. He spent a lot of time just packing on some size and like a lot of strength, bro.”

“And he’s just hitting like a truck, man” Hooker continued. “Yeah, I can’t even be bothered sparring him, like he’s hitting too hard. So, I can’t wait until he can get out there. So if you think you can just walk in his front door and raid his fridge, I think you’re in for a rude awakening.”

