UFC ace Israel Adesanya backed to struggle with Khamzat Chimaev in future fight: ‘He’s not gonna win’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has been backed to struggle significantly with undefeated talent, Khamzat Chimaev in a future showdown – according to prior foe, Marvin Vettori, who claims the UFC star will likely lose to any top five contender in his Octagon return.

Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has yet to return to competition since he headlined UFC 293 last September, setting an unwanted record in a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland, subsequently becoming the first fighter in promotional history to lose their championship belt twice in a calendar year.

However, linked with another immediate charge at gold despite his loss to now-former titleholder, Strickland, City Kickboxing striker, Adesanya was offered a headliner at UFC 300 next month against new champion, Dricus du Plessis – a bout the South African ultimately admitted he turned down due to lingering injuries.

Israel Adesanya’s ability called into question amid layoff

Sharing his thoughts on Adesanya’s expected comeback later this year, Vettori, a two-time foe of the former – who himself headlines UFC Vegas 90 against Brendan Allen, claimed the ex-champion would be beaten by Chimaev – as well as any other contender at 185 pounds worth their salt.

“Izzy (Israel Adesanya) will lose any fight,” Marvin Vettori told The Schmo during a recent interview. “If he comes back, he’s not going to win any fight, I will tell you this. In the top three or four, he’s not gonna win any fights. I don’t think he’s going to beat Khamzat (Chimaev), either. I don’t think so. He’s gonna get taken down, I think.”

“He comes back, he’s gonna lose, I think,” Vettori explained. “They’re gonna tell me I’m a hater and sh*t, but it’s true – the game is evolving so fast. The grappling level is just evolving, getting higher and higher and I think he can’t hang. Taking a year off now, it’s a lot.”

Manadatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Himself sidelined since last October, unbeaten challenger, Chimaev has been out of action since he landed a close, majority decision win over former undisputed welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in a short-notice clash.

Who wins in a future clash: Israel Adesanya or Khamzat Chimaev?