Israel Adesanya snapped back at critics who have called him ‘soft’ amid reports that he will face Sean Strickland at UFC 293 instead of top-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis.

‘Stillknocks’ earned himself an opportunity to challenge for the middleweight title with a stunning second-round knockout against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 earlier this month. Unfortunately, Du Plessis will not be able to make the quick turnaround that Adesanya was demanding. As a result, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is promoting a UFC 293 title fight this September against outspoken division standout Sean Strickland.

While the change in opponent isn’t necessarily Adesanya’s fault, as Du Plessis is currently nursing a foot injury, that didn’t stop fight fans from slamming the middleweight champ for being soft by choosing an opponent that doesn’t stand much of a chance in the eyes of the many. ‘Stylebender’ responded to those critics, referencing his rather active record as champion whilst taking a dig at some of the division’s fan favorites.

“First year in the UFC If ought five times. As a champion I keep showing up even through them c0v!d times,” Adesanya tweeted. “Y’all call me soft cuz I’m kind and like nice things. Your faves are softer than a babysh*t!!!”

First year in the UFC I fought 5 times.

Israel Adesanya is still expected to face Dricus Du Plessis, but the ‘Stylebender’ is determined to stay active and is hell-bent on competing at UFC 293 in Australia which is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from his home in Auckland, New Zealand.

Adesanya’s proposed opponent, Sean Strickland currently sits as the No. 6 ranked contender in the division. ‘Tarzan’ is 3-2 in his last five, scoring wins over Jack Hermansson, Nassourdine Imavov, and Abus Magomedov. Nestled in between those wins were back-to-back losses against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira and perennial contender Jared Cannonier.

