UFC: Israel Adesanya Sides with Dricus Du Plessis in Sean Strickland Rematch: ‘He’s Just So Weird’

Israel Adesanya sees Dricus Du Plessis going two-up on Sean Strickland.

After coming up short against Du Plessis in August, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will sit back and watch two other fighters compete over the UFC middleweight title for the first time in more than five years. Though no official announcements have been made, ‘DDP’ is expected to run it back with Strickland in the South African’s home country.

Meanwhile, Adesanya will look to fight his way back towards the top of the rankings in hopes of one day making history as a three-time middleweight titleholder.

Until then, the Nigerian-born New Zealander offered his prediction for the impending sequel scrap between the last two men to have beaten him inside the Octagon.

“They already fought before. I fought both of them,” Adesanya said on The Adam Corolla Show. “I think Du Plessis might get it done again. He’s just so weird. The way he fights is awkward. He’s stubborn. No matter how tired he gets, he’ll still just throw, just to stop you in your tracks or stop you from doing what you’re doing. And he’ll just throw and hope. It wouldn’t really land, but it would stop what you’re trying to progress” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Sean Strickland Will finally get his rematch with Du Plessis

Du Plessis bested Strickland at UFC 297 in January via split decision to claim the middleweight title. Since then, ‘Tarzan’ has been clamoring for a rematch. All signs point to his wish being granted after returning to the win column courtesy of a win against Paulo Costa in June.

‘DDP’ is a perfect 8-0 in his UFC run while Strickland has won four of his last five.