Israel Adesanya Opens Up On Emotional Toll Of Recent Setbacks After Crushing TKO Loss At UFC Seattle: “It’s Harder On Me”

Israel Adesanya’s recent setbacks appear to be weighing heavily on him.

Adesanya returned to action last Saturday after a year away from competition, headlining UFC Seattle against Joe Pyfer. However, the former two-time UFC middleweight champion’s comeback fell short, as he suffered a vicious TKO defeat in the second round.

Although “The Last Stylebender” had moments of success with his striking and takedown defense, he was ultimately clipped on the feet before being dragged to the canvas, where Pyfer took control on the ground and unleashed a sustained flurry of strikes that prompted the referee to step in and stop the contest.

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Joe Pyfer earns the Round 2 TKO for a massive win at middleweight!



[ #UFCSeattle | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/rzWD2Xr5P9 — UFC (@ufc) March 29, 2026

This defeat marks the 36-year-old veteran’s fourth consecutive skid and third straight finish, following a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia in February 2025. Prior to that, he suffered a submission defeat to Dricus Du Plessis in their title clash at UFC 305 in August 2024.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 18: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria prepares to face Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Israel Adesanya Gets Candid On Mental Toll Of Difficult UFC Run

Israel Adesanya recently took to social media to address his loss to Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle, acknowledging that his supporters might be disheartened while emphasizing the deep personal toll this difficult phase of his career has taken on him.

Despite that, the Nigerian-born Kiwi made it clear he remains resolute, vowing to return stronger moving forward.

“I know it’s hard on my people seeing me fall. I promise you it’s harder on me. Regardless, we respawn and go again,” Adesanya wrote on Instagram.

During his post-fight Octagon interview this weekend, “The Last Stylebender” dismissed any talk of retirement amid his recent struggles and reaffirmed his determination to press on.

Adesanya once reigned over the UFC middleweight division, successfully defending his title five times against names like Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, and Paulo Costa. However, he has since gone 1–5 in his last six outings. He currently holds a 13–6 record in the promotion, including five wins by knockout.