UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has provided his live reaction to last weekend’s UFC 275 card in Singapore – as well as sharing his thoughts on a “violent” knockout loss suffered by Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her spinning back-fist finish defeat against fellow former champion, Zhang Weili.

Adesanya, who himself is set to return to the Octagon next month in the main event of UFC 276 during International Fight Week – draws the surging #2 ranked contender, Jared Cannonier at the T-Mobile Arena.

Israel Adesanya successfully landed his fourth title defense back in February at UFC 271

Making his second Octagon walk of the year, the Nigerian-Kiwi headlined UFC 271 back in February in a title rematch against former titleholder, Robert Whittaker – scoring a unanimous decision win in the pair’s title re-run.

Sharing his thoughts on the UFC 275 card in Singapore over the course of the weekend, Adesanya described former strawweight champion, Weili’s spectacular second round spinning back-fist knockout win over fellow former champion, Jedrzejczyk as “violent”.

“Wow, that was violent,” Israel Adesanya said during a reaction video on his official YouTube channel. “That was violent. That was violent.”

Following her brutal knockout defeat, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from professional; mixed martial arts with immediate effect – with Adesanya congratulating the Pole on a splendid professional run.

“Joanna (Jedrzejczyk), appreciate you, and I get it (retirement),” Israel Adesanya said. “It’s been a long time in the game, go live your life and enjoy yourself. You deserve it.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

Amongst other notable victories for Oceania came in the form of knockout successes for both Jake Matthews and Jack Dell Maddelena, who stopped Ramzan Emeev, and Andre Fialho with a pair of blistering knockout wins, respectively.

Adesanya also joked that UFC color commentator, Michael Bisping was “racist”, when the former champion recalled Nick Diaz’s gogoplata submission win over Takanori Gomi – mistaking Gomi for Akihiro Gono.

“That was racist, Mike (Michael Bisping) that was racist,” Israel Adesanya joked. “You damn colonizer. Takahiro Gono – something like that, Sasimi.”