Israel Adesanya Reacts To Jon Jones’ Twitter Tirade

Spread the word!













Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya continue to trade shots at one another.

Adesanya has called for a fight with “Bones” in 2021 at the Vegas Raiders stadium. First, he says he needs to take care of the middleweights. Jones obviously did not like what “The Last Stylebender” had to say about him.

.@stylebender Keep convincing yourself that one day you’ll be ready to face a boss like me. I’ll keep convincing myself that when that day comes, I will make you my absolute bitch. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

You said you saw me fight in person against Thiago and I didn’t look the same. I also got to see you fight KG, didn’t need to be in person. You were almost knocked out on more than one occasion — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

Thiago couldn’t even touch my face and he grew up kickboxing. You only got to see my striking that night and now you’re convinced you’ll beat me? Let me see you in a wrestling match or a jujitsu tournament, you probably wouldn’t even place. October 2, 2019

Now, ahead of Adesanya’s upcoming fight at UFC 243, he responded to Jones’ Twitter tirade.

“I didn’t talk about him, he’s the one that’s tweeting about me,” Adesanya said to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (h/t BJPENN.com). “People ask me about him and I can’t just ignore the question, I’m going to respond. So yeah, if I get asked about him I’ll say whatever I have to say [but] he’s the one that’s Tweeting, I haven’t talked to him, I haven’t mentioned him. He came at me, so let him talk. He’s just a big talker.”

Adesanya continues to believe he will fight Jones in 2021.

“I don’t know it was a moment, I just felt it,” he said. “I want to let people know. There’s a method to my madness. There’s a reason why all this sh*t is happening, because I put it out there. A lot of people never put their dreams out there cause they are scared to fall. I’m not one to shy away from it, I put it out there so people know. I put it out there so when I make it happen I say ‘told you so’. I’m not scared to fail, I’m not scared to succeed.”

For that fight to happen, it seems likely Adesanya will need to win on Saturday against Robert Whittaker. It is a tough task, but he is confident he will win and then take on “Bones.”

What do you make of Adesanya’s response to Jones? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!