Israel Adesanya Reacts To Fan Tattoo: ‘I Knew This Day Was Coming’

Interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a distinct style in the Octagon and a recognizable face outside of it.

These days “Stylebender” can’t go anywhere without being recognized. To make matters worse, his face is appearing on other people’s bodies now.

..guess I gotta tattoo his face on my leg now lol.I’ve always said this day was coming and I never knew how I’d feel about it. Now that it’s here…do your thaaang!! Your body your rules! If the way I’m living inspires you like the cartoon characters inked on my skin have inspired me, the do you booboo xoxo – Adesanya wrote on Instagram.

Adesanya will likely go on to inspire countless other tattoos. God knows there’s an abundance of Conor McGregor tats out there. Many of them, not the best quality ink if you know what I’m saying.

“Stylebender’s” is said to be fighting the reigning 185-pound king, Robert Whittaker, later this year. The bout, which would likely take place in Australasia, would unify the middleweight championship.