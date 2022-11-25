WATCH | Israel Adesanya reacts to getting knocked out by Alex Pereira at UFC 281

‘The Last Stylebender’ Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight throne at UFC 281. Brazil’s ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira was able to take the world title with a fifth-round TKO stoppage.

On his own YouTube channel, FreeStylebender, Adesanya shared a video of him reacting to his UFC 281 main event. See below for the video:

“Israel Adesanya Reviews His Performance at UFC 281 | Reaction & Interview … Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya sits down to re watch his UFC 281 bout vs Alex Pereira for the first time and gives his reaction followed by a full interview with David Adesanya.”

Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC 281 knockout loss

Watching himself get knocked out in round five against Alex Pereira, the Nigerian-Kiwi athlete said:

“And shift. Shift. It was here. That right hand. My legs started to give out here. I was still fine. Yeah. I’m trying to move my head. I’m like what the f*ck, that was way too soon … It was a stumble.”

Adesanya has made it publicly clear that he was not happy with the TKO stoppage in this bout claiming he was still able to fight.

Although Adesanya does accept the reality of losing. He said:

“Be able to accept reality. Accept what’s happening. I have a big imagination and sometimes I live in a fantasy, but I make my fantasies a reality. But then, when reality happens, it’s like, ‘Hm okay, I accept it, I’ve been here before.’ I’ve had worse in life happen to me.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ went on to describe looking forward to his rematch against Pereira and wanting to make it a blood bath.