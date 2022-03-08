Jon Jones is a challenge that continues to interest the UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya and the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion have been going back and forth for some time, despite the careers of both fighters rearing away from one another.

The 34-year-old, New Yorker is currently preparing for his transition to the UFC’s Heavyweight division, after relinquishing his Light Heavyweight belt in 2020. While ‘The Last Stylebender’ is fresh off his fourth 185-pound title defence against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

In an interview with TMZ, Adesanya expressed that although the challenge of facing the proclaimed MMA ‘GOAT’ is something he would like, he doesn’t feel like the bout is necessary for his legacy.

“I don’t need it, but I do want it. Adesanya stated. “I don’t need it, though, that’s the thing. People think I need that for my legacy. Nah, I’m good where I’m at.”

“I like light heavyweight. That’s where he was dominant, so I really want it to be at light heavyweight.”

Israel Adesanya made sure to let people know who started the feud

Even after ‘Bones’ played down the idea of the fight after Adesanya fell short of the 205-pound title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, the Kiwi native wanted to make sure people remember who began this feud.

“He put my name in his mouth first,” Adesanya said. “He was a fan and then he realized there’s an opportunity there. You’re supposed to be the GOAT, and you want to fight me? That shows me you think I’m a threat. …

“F*ck this c*nt. But hey, he needs to find himself first. Fight his demons, that’s the main thing he needs to be fighting. Go back to church. Philippians 3:16 (4:13) or whatever it was. Go back to church.” (Transcribed by ‘MMA Junkie’)

After being arrested again last September after an alleged domestic violence incident at a Las Vegas Hotel Jones was banned from Jackson Wink gym. It is still unclear when we will see Jon Jones in the octagon next

Do you think Israel Adesanya will ever face off against Jon Jones?

