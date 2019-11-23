Jon Jones Takes Dig At Adesanya, Declares Anderson Silva Middleweight GOAT

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has declared Anderson Silva as the greatest middleweight of all time.

Jones has been beefing with current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for a while now. Most recently, they went at it on Friday though “Bones” claimed he was done trading shots with “The Last Stylebender” until 2021 — which is when Adesanya believes they will clash.

However, he decided to take a few more digs at Adesanya by declaring Silva as the best middleweight of all time:

“I’m going to tell my kids Anderson Silva was the greatest middleweight of all time. #Facts” Jones tweeted.

He followed it up soon after:

Of course, there’s no denying that Silva is the greatest middleweight of all time.

He was the longtime champion who was unbeatable for years. Adesanya, meanwhile, only became the champion last month and would probably even agree with that assessment with Silva being his idol.

However, it didn’t stop there for Jones as he took another dig at the New Zealander later on:

“Anime porn watching grown a** man calling me a boomer, that sh*t was so pathetic I don’t even know what to say back. Dude is literally two years younger than me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ anyways, just landed in Chicago.”

If this fight does eventually happen, the trash talk in person will be something else.

What do you make of the Jones vs. Adesanya online beef?